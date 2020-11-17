Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 82,925 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 166.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,708 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,925 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

