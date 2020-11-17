Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 467,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,381,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,918,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

