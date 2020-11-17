Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,659,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 901,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 385,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 85,094 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

