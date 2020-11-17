Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $5,456,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 415.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,353. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

