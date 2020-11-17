Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Booking by 15.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booking by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Booking by 20.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 10,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Booking by 6.6% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,838.52.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,128.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,765.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,706.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.