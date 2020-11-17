Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,768,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 139,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 871,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Cigna by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

Shares of CI opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

