Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,368 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,889 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

