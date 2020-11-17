Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,150 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

