Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $641.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $621.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.