Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 21,045 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.