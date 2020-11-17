Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of RPM International worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 718,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of RPM opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

