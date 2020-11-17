Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,260 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $241.53. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.