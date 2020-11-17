Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,855 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $483.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.79. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.