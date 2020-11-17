Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 120,504 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern Copper by 195.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,922,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,892,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 238,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.