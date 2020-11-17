Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

