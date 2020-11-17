Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.86% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.