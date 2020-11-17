Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,458 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average of $194.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

