Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 890 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Anthem by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM opened at $333.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average of $278.01. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

