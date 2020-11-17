Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,330 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,902,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $67.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.