Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,702,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,245,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 920,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $156.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.30.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.