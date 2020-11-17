Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,158,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $133.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.