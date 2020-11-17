Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,187.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $905.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,699 shares of company stock worth $5,202,320. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

