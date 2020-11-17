Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,526 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,275.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,926 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $158.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock worth $3,442,371. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

