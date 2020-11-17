Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.70.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) stock opened at C$30.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$42.22. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 117.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.79.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

