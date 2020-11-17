Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TELA Bio, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

TELA stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.98. The company has a market cap of $243.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $4,212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 375.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

