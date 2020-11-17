Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,049,000 after acquiring an additional 741,462 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after buying an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after buying an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after buying an additional 118,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after buying an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

