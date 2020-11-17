Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

