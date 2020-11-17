JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.