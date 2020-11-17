JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

