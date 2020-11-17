Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) a €18.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.20 ($21.41).

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) stock opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a one year high of €25.38 ($29.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.50 and its 200-day moving average is €15.30.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

