Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

