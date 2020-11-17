Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 47.4% in October

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.