Key Energy Services (KEGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Key Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) is scheduled to be releasing its 9/30/2020 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect Key Energy Services to post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the quarter.

Key Energy Services stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.