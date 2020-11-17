KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Shares of KNOP opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

