Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

KYOCY opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

