L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $49,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

