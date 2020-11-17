Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSGOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LSGOF opened at $8.71 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.