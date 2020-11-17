Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.79

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.79 and traded as high as $170.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $167.26, with a volume of 1,462 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$183.00 price objective on Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

