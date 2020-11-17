Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $248.05

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and traded as high as $302.50. Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at $302.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

About Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR)

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

