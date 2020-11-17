Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGGNY opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.