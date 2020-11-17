Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Leidos worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after buying an additional 314,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,877,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,487,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Leidos stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

