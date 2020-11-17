Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FINMY stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

