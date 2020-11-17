Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.