Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 124,596.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,336 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,018 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE LPX opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

