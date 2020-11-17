Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$478,936.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$478,936.00.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

