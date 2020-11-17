MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.06

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and traded as low as $21.42. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 290,364 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.48.

Get MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 115.18, a current ratio of 116.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.34.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,335,463.85. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,576.87. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $428,351 in the last ninety days.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.