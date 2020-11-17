Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth $1,414,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Markel by 48.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 40.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 15,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,068.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $986.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

