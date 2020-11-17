Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $271.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

