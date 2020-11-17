Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) stock opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -52.66.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

