MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

